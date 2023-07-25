Webster University’s Dr. Donald M. Suggs Scholarship program is 10 years old this year. Webster reached out to some of the 37 students or alumni who benefited from the program to feature their personal and professional successes.
The McBride brothers both chose Webster on the advice of others. For Jovan, the advice came from a high school friend. For Jalen, the advice came from his older brother – Jovan.
“I remember when I was applying to schools across Missouri, none of them really stuck out to me,” Jalen said. “My brother asked me if I wanted to tour Webster. From that point on, I was able to meet really great people.”
Now, deep into their first career experiences post-graduation, both brothers agree; it was those same “great people” at Webster who made all the difference in their choice of university, journey through their undergrad years, and in all the personal and professional growth they have experienced since.
“Before coming to Webster, I was very unsure of who I was in the world,” explained Jovan, now a professional working in Human Resources. “I knew I was smart and had potential, but I needed guidance to help me explore who I was inside and outside the classroom and to really understand myself.”
“I would describe myself as a bit lost as to what I wanted to do through a professional lens,” Jalen, now an IT analyst, said. “I hadn’t really explored my own interests.”
Both brothers named many of the same names when they were asked who specifically helped them take those first uncertain steps. Chief Diversity Officer Vincent Flewellen, now-retired Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Robert Parrent, and Chancellor Beth Stroble made the top of the list, alongside several others.
“I remember whenever she was on campus and saw me that she would speak to me and encourage me to stay focused on my degree,” Jovan said of the Chancellor. “She made sure I felt I had everything I needed to be successful.”
He also wished to extend thanks to John Buck “for all the conversations and laughs, even after graduation.”
“He always reminded me to reach for the stars and never apologize for being me,” Jovan said of the Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students.
Jalen was quick to point out that fellow Suggs Scholars made a real impact in sharpening his focus, keeping him on course, and helping him find his way. He also praised the cultural experience that is unique to Webster because of the University’s vast international network.
“I was able to interact with people who came from all over the world,” Jalen said. “I think that is significant because I could speak to people with different backgrounds from me and learn about other cultures while gaining new perspectives on life.”
Both brothers have carried their gratitude and passion for working with other people straight into the careers they have begun to build since graduation.
For Jovan, in the field of human resources, there is never a dull moment. “I love that I get to work with various groups of people with different backgrounds and skill sets,” he said.
Jalen is equally excited by the world of IT. “What I love most about it is that I get to interact with people across the company and help troubleshoot the technology that only they work with,” he said. “I also love that I get to learn a lot about computers and technology from my teammates and they encourage me to learn something new each day.”
Continuing to learn something new is what Jalen sees in his future as he eyes further education and certifications, and ultimately aims for a leadership role. Jovan hopes to travel more and see what the world, first opened to him at Webster, has in store.
“I trust that God has everything aligned for me in his perfect plan, and all I have to do is trust Him and see what He has in store,” Jovan said.
Though the brothers’ careers encompass two different fields, and their individual hobbies and interests are just as varied – from fencing and piano to comics and sports – they each expressed the same deeply held gratitude for the opportunities their Suggs Scholarships offered.
Their advice for future students was similar as well – all focused once again on people and just how great their impact can be.
“Make as many meaningful connections as you can,” Jalen said.
“Never be afraid to try new things and find your group of people in both friends and professors,” Jovan agreed. “Those people will help you when things are challenging and cheer you on when it’s time to celebrate.”
About the Suggs Scholarship
The Dr. Donald M. Suggs Scholarship was established to honor Dr. Donald M. Suggs, an oral surgeon, newspaper publisher, patron of the arts, and distinguished community leader, and is administered by The St. Louis American Foundation. The scholarship is designed to enhance recruitment and retention of academically talented undergraduate students from communities that are typically under-represented in higher education. The scholarship is presented at The St. Louis American Foundation’s annual Salute to Excellence in Education Gala. This year’s event is slated for November 4, 2023.
