St. Louisan Jayson Tatum will be very busy during the National Basketball Association's All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, UT.
In addition to being voted in as a starter for Sunday's All-Star Game, Tatum will be participating in the 3-point shooting contest, which will be held on Saturday night. The 3-point contest, Slam Dunk competition and Skills Challenge will be televised on TNT, beginning at 8 p.m.
Joining Tatum in the eight player field will be Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers), Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz), Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers), Anfernee Simons (Portland Trailblazers), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) and Kevin Huerter (Sacramento Kings).
Last Friday, Tatum became the youngest player in NBA history to make his 1,000th career 3-pointer. He did it on his signature step-back 3-pointer in the Boston Celtics victory over the Charlotte Hornets. He did it at 24 years old and 344 days. Tatum broke the record that was previously held by fellow Chaminade College Prep alum Bradley Beal, who made his 1,000th 3-pointer when he was 25 years old and 223 days. For the season, Tatum is shooting 35 percent from 3-point ragne.
